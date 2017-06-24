Cleveland Indians receive boost from potent offense

Though the team has underachieved for the majority of the still-young 2017 season, it appears the Cleveland Indians are hitting their stride at the right time. Just over a week ago, after suffering a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Indians possessed a mediocre 31-31 record and found themselves a game and a half behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead; a mere 10 day later, the Indians have looked like a completely different team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.