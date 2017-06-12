Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview, pitching matchups

Pitching matchups: RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. LHP Nick Turley Friday at 8:10 p.m.; LHP Ryan Merritt vs. LHP Adalberto Mejia Saturday at 2:10 p.m.; RHP Mike Clevinger vs. undecided Saturday at 8:10 p.m. and RHP Trevor Bauer vs. RHP Kyle Gibson Sunday at 2:10 p.m. The Twins are scheduled to start left-handers twice in this four-game series against the Indians over the weekend. That will limit Lonnie Chisenhall's playing time, but he's been making the most of it this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.