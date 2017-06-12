Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins se...

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview, pitching matchups

Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. LHP Nick Turley Friday at 8:10 p.m.; LHP Ryan Merritt vs. LHP Adalberto Mejia Saturday at 2:10 p.m.; RHP Mike Clevinger vs. undecided Saturday at 8:10 p.m. and RHP Trevor Bauer vs. RHP Kyle Gibson Sunday at 2:10 p.m. The Twins are scheduled to start left-handers twice in this four-game series against the Indians over the weekend. That will limit Lonnie Chisenhall's playing time, but he's been making the most of it this year.

Chicago, IL

