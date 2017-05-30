Carew drops in on Twins before Angels series
Hall of Famer Rod Carew has been continuing his rehab from heart and kidney transplants in mid-December, and visited with his two former organizations on Thursday, when the Angels hosted the Twins at Angel Stadium. Carew, an 18-time All-Star who played with the Twins from 1967-78 and the Angels from 1979-85, said he's been doing physical therapy without any setbacks and watches baseball from his Southern California home every night.
