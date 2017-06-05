Cano, Seager power Mariners past Twin...

Cano, Seager power Mariners past Twins 12-3

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, is greeted by Robinson Cano and Boog Powell on Seager's three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Seattle. less Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, is greeted by Robinson Cano and Boog Powell on Seager's three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, ... more Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz singles in a run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC