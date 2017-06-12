Bauer, bats lead Indians past Twins 5...

Bauer, bats lead Indians past Twins 5-2 for 4-game sweep

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning during their baseball game on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Minneapolis. Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion is congratulated by Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez after a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning during a baseball game on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC