Bauer, bats lead Indians past Twins 5-2 for 4-game sweep
Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning during their baseball game on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Minneapolis. Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion is congratulated by Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez after a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning during a baseball game on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC