Baseball capsules: Cleveland sweeps Minnesota to take over first...
Lonnie Chisenhall hit two home runs for Cleveland in the second game after Jose Ramirez went deep twice in the opener, and the Indians took over first place in the A.L. Central by sweeping a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins with 9-3 and 6-2 victories on Saturday in Minneapolis. Austin Jackson hit a solo shot in the nightcap against Twins starter Adalberto Mejia in the fourth inning, before Chisenhall homered to put the Indians in front.
