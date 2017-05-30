Angelsa Albert Pujols reaches 600th home run milestone

Albert Pujols is congratuated by teammates upon hitting his 600th home run.The Angels were playing the Minnesota Twinsin Anaheim, CA on Saturday, June 3, 2017. As if the 600-home run club was not a select enough group, with eight other members, Pujols set himself apart in that club by hitting a grand slam for his milestone dinger.

