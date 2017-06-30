2-way player Gimenez living in rarefied air
Imagine, if you will, a catcher-pitcher hybrid who can also play the infield and outfield, who has more multihomer games this season than Mike Trout and who has taken Chris Sale deep. Can we agree that would be a pretty unusual player? Well, ladies and gentlemen, the Minnesota Twins, a surprise contender in 2017, have this very player.
