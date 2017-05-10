White Sox fall to Twins
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey, left, heads to the dugout after being taken out of the baseball game by manager Rick Renteria, during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Chicago. CHICAGO – Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton tied his career high with three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.
