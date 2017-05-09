Week 5 Ups and Downs has Minnesota Tw...

Week 5 Ups and Downs has Minnesota Twins remaking roster

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

The Minnesota Twins finished the week at 3-3, but the final record doesn't even begin to tell the story. How about the team's run differential, which stood at +13 entering Saturday's contest, only to finish Sunday at -8? They faced a team from Boston that had hit only 18 home runs on the season, yet hit half that many in three games at Target Field against Twins pitching - including four off Ervin Santana ! Minnesota lost the final two games of the week by a combined 21 runs, yet they still had a chance to win Sunday's finale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr 16 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC