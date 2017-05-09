Week 5 Ups and Downs has Minnesota Twins remaking roster

The Minnesota Twins finished the week at 3-3, but the final record doesn't even begin to tell the story. How about the team's run differential, which stood at +13 entering Saturday's contest, only to finish Sunday at -8? They faced a team from Boston that had hit only 18 home runs on the season, yet hit half that many in three games at Target Field against Twins pitching - including four off Ervin Santana ! Minnesota lost the final two games of the week by a combined 21 runs, yet they still had a chance to win Sunday's finale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.