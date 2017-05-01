VOTE: Sano among Twins on All-Star ba...

VOTE: Sano among Twins on All-Star ballot

Third baseman Miguel Sano is aiming for his first career All-Star Game appearance, while Brian Dozier is looking for his second, as the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot was officially released on Monday. There are no surprises among Minnesota's eligible candidates for the Midsummer Classic in Miami on July 11, as Robbie Grossman is listed as the club's designated hitter and is joined by catcher Jason Castro , first baseman Joe Mauer , shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielders Max Kepler , Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario .

