Twins waiting to announce starter for Monday

8 hrs ago

The Twins are still waiting to announce their starter for Monday's game against the Orioles, as weather could again be a factor -- with rain in the forecast in Baltimore. Minnesota opted to use left-hander Adalberto Mejia as its 26th man in Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals to start Game 2, saving the Twins from making a roster move to make room for Mejia.

Chicago, IL

