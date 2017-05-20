Twins turning to Tepesch as fifth sta...

Twins turning to Tepesch as fifth starter

19 hrs ago

After going with four starters since lefty Adalberto Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on April 22, the Twins will turn to right-hander Nick Tepesch to be their fifth starter against the Red Sox on Saturday. Tepesch pitched well at Triple-A Rochester, posting a 2.00 ERA in three starts, before getting his contract selected by the Twins on April 24. But he hasn't appeared in a game since starting with Rochester on April 20. He threw a simulated game of roughly 30 pitches on Tuesday, and he's expected to be available to throw 75 on Saturday.

