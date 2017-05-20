Twins turning to Tepesch as fifth starter
After going with four starters since lefty Adalberto Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on April 22, the Twins will turn to right-hander Nick Tepesch to be their fifth starter against the Red Sox on Saturday. Tepesch pitched well at Triple-A Rochester, posting a 2.00 ERA in three starts, before getting his contract selected by the Twins on April 24. But he hasn't appeared in a game since starting with Rochester on April 20. He threw a simulated game of roughly 30 pitches on Tuesday, and he's expected to be available to throw 75 on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr 16
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC