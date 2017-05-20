Twins still waiting for ByungHo Park ...

Twins still waiting for ByungHo Park to find his swing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TwinCities

ByungHo Park had gone just 6 for 37 at Triple-A Rochester since missing a month with a strained hamstring, but the Twins continue to hold out hope the South Korean slugger will turn things around. "Unfortunately, he's had to deal with an injury here at the start of the season, which is never fun for a player who's trying to get himself back," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC