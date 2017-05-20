Twins still waiting for ByungHo Park to find his swing

ByungHo Park had gone just 6 for 37 at Triple-A Rochester since missing a month with a strained hamstring, but the Twins continue to hold out hope the South Korean slugger will turn things around. "Unfortunately, he's had to deal with an injury here at the start of the season, which is never fun for a player who's trying to get himself back," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.