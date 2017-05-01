Twins option lefty reliever Boshers

Read more: Minnesota Twins

Boshers was brought up Friday, when Santiago left the club to attend his grandmother's funeral in Newark, N.J. He made one appearance, allowing one run on a homer, while recording two outs against the Royals on Friday. It was his second appearance of the year, as he also threw 2 1/3 scoreless frames on April 23, only to be optioned back to Rochester after the game.

