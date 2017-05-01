Twins option lefty reliever Boshers

Boshers was brought up Friday, when Santiago left the club to attend his grandmother's funeral in Newark, N.J. He made one appearance, allowing one run on a homer, while recording two outs against the Royals on Friday. It was his second appearance of the year, as he also threw 2 1/3 scoreless frames on April 23, only to be optioned back to Rochester after the game.

