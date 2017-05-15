TWINS: Kipnis homers twice in leadoff spot, Indians beat Twins 8-3
Kipnis, hitting leadoff for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, which had scored one run in 24 innings going into the game.
