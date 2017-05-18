Twins hitters are smoking with a two-strike count

Watching an MLB television broadcast involves navigating a minefield of not only all the hoary old baseball conventional wisdom - "lefties love the ball down-and-in," a good batter needs protection - but also coming to terms with the peculiarities and proclivities of one's hometown broadcasting team. For Twins fans, that means knowing Bert and Dick will have their tired exchange after every broken bat ; Bert will bellyache about today's pitchers being ninnies and Dick will bemoan the Staples-Motley School District's inability to provide him an adequate mathematical education.

