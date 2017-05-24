Twins expect Phil Hughes back when eligible
The right-hander went on the 10-day disabled list Monday after an examination revealed inflammation of the right biceps tendon. Hughes subsequently had an MRI and the results showed "nothing significant," manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday.
