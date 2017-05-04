Twins designate Danny Santana for ass...

Twins designate Danny Santana for assignment

16 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

The Twins activated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL today, effectively making Santana's spot on the 25-man roster obsolete. Adrianza is known for having 80-grade defense at shortstop and although he has never played outfield in the majors, the Twins had him play a couple games out there for the Red Wings just to really scare the piss out of Santana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.

Chicago, IL

