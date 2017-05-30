Twins call up Wheeler, Rucinski to bo...

Twins call up Wheeler, Rucinski to boost 'pen

Following a 15-inning marathon on Sunday, the Twins added a pair of arms from Triple-A Rochester to help a taxed bullpen for a three-game set with the Astros at Target Field. On Monday, Minnesota selected the contract of lefty Jason Wheeler and recalled right-hander Drew Rucinski , who has pitched one outing for the Twins this year, allowing two runs on five hits across 3 1/3 innings.

