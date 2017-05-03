Twins are letting Kennys Vargas show he could be 'another Big Papi'

The determination of the Twins' new front office to give Kennys Vargas a shot mimics some memorable quotes from David Ortiz in an interview last spring The Twins played games in the Grapefruit League from Feb. 24 to March 30. On the last day of those exhibitions, the team's new brain trust came up with the most surprising decision of spring training: Derek Falvey, the chief baseball officer, finalized the 25-player roster and it did not include ByungHo Park, the power-hitting star of those five weeks in Florida. The Twins were going to keep Park on the roster of Class AAA Rochester and open the season with 13 pitchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.