Twins 5, Rays 3: Late Dozier home run seals the victory

On an afternoon where the score was deadlocked for most of the game, the Twins struck late to take this matinee from the Rays by a score of 5-3. While the score was deadlocked, the pace was gridlocked as starting pitchers Adalberto Mejia and Jake Odorizzi constantly had runners on base but both were able to successfully navigate through most of their troubles.

