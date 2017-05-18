Three Twins castoffs hit huge home runs Wednesday night
It's hard to quibble with the moves the Twins have made recently since they are in first place in the AL Central. . So treat this as more of a coincidental moment in time than a wholesale critique of some of the Twins' roster moves over the past couple seasons.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
