The Twins' Surprising April Start

With the close of the Twins' 7-5 Win over the Royals on the last day of April, fans were awarded with a winning close to the month. If you would have told analysts at the beginning of the month that the Twins would be playing better than .500 ball and only 1.5 games behind the reigning AL champions, they would have called you on an April Fools' prank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.