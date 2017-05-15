The Twins have done pretty much every...

The Twins have done pretty much everything right on defense

23 hrs ago

After embarking on an afternoon quest to prove just how huge of a role defense was playing in the Twins' 2017 resurgence and 19-15 start this season, it was actually a little overwhelming to see just how much positive data there was. Whether we're talking about traditional data or more advanced metrics, the Twins not only are light years ahead of where they were last season but they are also becoming one of the best defensive teams in baseball.

