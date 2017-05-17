The Twins defense is propping up a staggering pitching staff

In the eighth inning of last Tuesday's 7-2 Twins win over the White Sox , Melky Cabrera smacked a rather unremarkable sinking line drive off Tyler Duffey that Max Kepler converted to a rather unremarkable out. The Twins outfield has leapt and stretched and dove its way to quite the collection of highlight-reel plays so far this season; this was not one of them.

