Santiago beats former team, Twins top White Sox 7-2

Santiago beats former team, Twins top White Sox 7-2

15 hrs ago

Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night. Santiago allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings.

