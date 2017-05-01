Santana cruises, Twins crush 6 HRs to beat A's 9-1

Ervin Santana struck out seven in six shutout innings and Brian Dozier hit two of Minnesota's six home runs to lead the Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Santana lowered his ERA to 0.66 for the season and has allowed one run or fewer and gone at least six innings in all six of his starts.

