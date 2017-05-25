Sano sits for second day; Molitor not worried
Twins manager Paul Molitor called Miguel Sano on Sunday morning before Sano even had a chance to make it to Target Field. The phone conversation was a brief one, and Molitor told Sano he would not be in the starting lineup for the series finale against Tampa Bay.
