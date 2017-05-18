Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleh...

Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleheader set for Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A water collects in a rain gauge at Target Field as rain forced the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC