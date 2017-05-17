Rockies-Twins game postponed by stormy weather
Bud Black was a coach on the Los Angeles Angels staff when a young Ervin Santana broke into the big leagues, and it doesn't surprise him to see Santana off to such a blistering start for the Minnesota Twins 11 years later. "Delivery is pretty much the same, body is the same," said Black, now the manager of the Colorado Rockies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC