Renters Warehouse Announces its Fourth Year of Partnership With the Minnesota Twins

For those heading to Target field this summer to catch the Twins, they'll be seeing a familiar face again this year, as Renters Warehouse announced today the renewal of its flagship sponsorship of the Minnesota Twins. The award-winning company also announced its support of various community programs including the Disabled Veterans of Minnesota.

