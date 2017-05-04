Red Sox rally to tie but fall on walk...

Red Sox rally to tie but fall on walk-off HR

11 hrs ago

Joe Mauer hit his first career walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift the Twins to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Friday night at Target Field. Mauer's game-winning blast to left field came on a 1-2 fastball from reliever Matt Barnes .

Chicago, IL

