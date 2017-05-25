Perkins feels good after bullpen session

Twins left-hander Glen Perkins is slated to throw one more bullpen session before a potential trip to Florida for extended spring training. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said that Perkins, who is on the 60-day disabled list, felt good after his bullpen session at Target Field on Friday.

