Perkins clears hurdle with throwing session

Twins left-hander Glen Perkins , coming off left shoulder labrum surgery last June, faced hitters for the first time in nearly 14 months on Tuesday, throwing roughly 25 pitches to teammates Chris Gimenez and Ehire Adrianza at Target Field. The three-time All-Star, who hasn't pitched for the Twins since April 10, 2016, was encouraged by his outing that saw him throw only two-seam, and four-seam fastballs.

