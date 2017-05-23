O's Offense Can't Solve Santana, Fall...

O's Offense Can't Solve Santana, Fall To Twins 2-0

Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Ervin Santana pitched a two-hitter for his 10th career shutout, Brian Dozier homered and the surging Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night. After banging out 21 hits in a 14-7 win over Baltimore on Monday, the AL Central-leading Twins relied on exceptional pitching to earn their ninth victory in 13 games.

