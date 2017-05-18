Minor gets first win since 2014 as Ro...

Minor gets first win since 2014 as Royals beat Twins 6-4

17 hrs ago

Mike Minor won for the first time since 2014 and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, leading the Royals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Sunday in a doubleheader opener. Minor relieved Jake Junis with a 5-2 lead in the fifth, two outs and two on.

