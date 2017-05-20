Minnesota Twins: Minor League Players You Will See This Year
The Minnesota Twins have several players in the minors that could help their team before the season is over. Who are closest to the big leagues? The easy answer is to take a look at the Minnesota Twins 40-man roster.
