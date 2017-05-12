Minnesota Twins: Jose Berrios gets his next chance on Saturday
Jose Berrios struggled after making his big league debut last year, but the young righty will get another opportunity with the Minnesota Twins this weekend. Just two days ago, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reported that the Minnesota Twins would not rush to promote former top pitching prospect Jose Berrios to the big league club.
