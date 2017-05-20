Minnesota Twins have only one prospect on Baseball America's updated top 100 list
Baseball America came out with an updated Top 100 Prospects list today, and the Twins only have one player on it: shortstop Nick Gordon . Earlier this year the Twins had two on the list , but young pitcher Stephen Gonsalves has fallen from number 99 on the list to un-ranked.
