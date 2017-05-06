Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier could m...

Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier could miss several days with sprained left ankle

9 hrs ago

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was out of Saturday's lineup after rolling his left ankle in the field during Friday's 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he would be "a little surprised" if Dozier were able to return by Sunday's series finale.

