Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier could miss several days with sprained left ankle
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was out of Saturday's lineup after rolling his left ankle in the field during Friday's 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he would be "a little surprised" if Dozier were able to return by Sunday's series finale.
