Minnesota Twins: Berrios, Santana lead team in sweep of Orioles
The Twins scored 14 runs on 21 hits in the first game of the series. The bats were much quieter in the final two games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Talk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC