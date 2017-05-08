Minnesota Twins acquire lefty Kevin Chapman for Danny Santana
The Twins officially cut ties Monday with Danny Santana, their one-time shortstop of the future, dealing him to Atlanta Braves for Triple-A left-hander Kevin Chapman. Santana, 26, hit .200 in just 25 at-bats before being designated for assignment over the weekend.
