Mauer enjoys #ASGWorthy day at plate

During the 15-inning marathon, the Twins' first baseman reached base successfully on seven of his eight trips to the plate, including three walks and a pair of RBIs. Mauer joined Rod Carew -- who accomplished the feat in 1972 -- as the only two players in franchise history to reach base at least seven times in a single game.

