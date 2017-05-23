Leading Off: Sale tries for 9th double-digit K game in row
Red Sox ace Chris Sale can set a major league record by striking out at least 10 batters in his ninth straight game when he starts against Texas at Fenway Park. The lefty has already matched the mark of eight in a row, which he did in 2015 with the White Sox and Pedro Martinez accomplished with Boston in 1999.
