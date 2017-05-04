Leading Off: Sale faces Santana, Mets' Cabrera gets Mri
Two of the top pitchers in the American League this season square off when Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox face Ervin Santana and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Sale has 63 strikeouts and eight walks while allowing only 26 hits in 45 2/3 innings.
