Leading Off: Rockies-Twins in surprising 1st-place matchup

Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra, left, gets congratulated as he heads to the dugout on a solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. less Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra, left, gets congratulated as he heads to the dugout on a solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in ... more Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, is congratulated by Eddie Rosario after scoring on a double by Jason Castro off Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.