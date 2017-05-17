Leading Off: Miami on road after home flop, Rox-Twins play 2

Giancarlo Stanton and the struggling Marlins open a four-game series at Dodger Stadium hoping a change of scenery will improve their fortunes. Houston just outscored the last-place Marlins 22-4 in a three-game sweep that completed a 1-8 homestand and left Miami with 17 losses in the past 21 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.