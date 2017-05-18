Kennedy set to start vs. Twins on Sat...

Kennedy set to start vs. Twins on Saturday

Prior to Friday night's series opener against the Twins, manager Ned Yost said the Royals plan to activate Kennedy from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. A corresponding roster move will also have to made.

