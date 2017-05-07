Jose Berrios moving closer to rejoini...

Jose Berrios moving closer to rejoining Minnesota Twins rotation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TwinCities

Prized right-hander Jose Berrios appeared to be in line to start Saturday at Cleveland, but the Twins were still considering all options for their suddenly unsettled starting rotation. After having his latest start at Triple-A Rochester pushed back a day by rain, Berrios was slated to make his 36th career start at that level on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr 16 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC